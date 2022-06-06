Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Keep Mid-South Residents Guessing This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

You may want to keep the umbrella close at hand this week as an unsettled weather pattern moves across the Mid-South this week.

There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain each day starting today through Friday. If it doesn’t rain, the skies could be partly sunny or mostly cloudy.

It might just rain or there could be thunderstorms that could range from strong to severe.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain today after 4 p.m. That increases to 50 percent tonight after 9 p.m.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday.

The chance of rain continues on and off Wednesday through Thursday at about a 30 percent chance, with the greatest chance of thunderstorms – 50 percent – on Wednesday.

The cloudy skies will keep the high temperature around 88 for most of the week with the low around 68 degrees.

Dealing with the instability of the weather this week will be worth it as the weekend arrives.

After the pattern leaves the area, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with the highs around 80 degrees and lows near 59 degrees.