Ole Miss Moves to 2-0 in CWS

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss continued its hot hitting at the plate against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 13-5 victory in the winner’s bracket game of the College World Series.

From the first inning Ole Miss (39-22) scored two runs in each of the first three innings.

The Rebels got two two-run home runs by the captain Tim Elko in the second and right fielder Calvin Harris in fifth inning.

Freshman southpaw Hunter Elliott continued his dominance on the mound only allowing three runs in the first two innings.

In the fifth, Ole Miss sent nine men to the dish and scored four runs.

The Rebels center fielder Justin Bench went 4-for-6 at the plate with a double and four runs scored and two RBIs.

Harris finished the night 3-for-4 with two runs , two doubles and four RBIs.

Elliott kept the Razorbacks off the score board after the second inning. The Tupelo, Mississippi native worked 6.1 innings surrendered three runs (one earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks to pick up the win.

In the seventh, coach Mike Bianco makes a call to the bullpen for Mason Nichols. Nichols tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball and turned it over to Brandon Johnson to close the door.

Ole Miss will play the winner of Auburn and Arkansas on Wednesday.

