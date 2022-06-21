USTA 40 and Over Adult Championships

By John Davis

Community Relations Director

Tennis enthusiasts from around the state will make the courts at FNC Tennis Center their home away from home June 24-26. The annual USTA Mississippi 40 and Over Adult League Championships are in town, and matches will begin Friday morning at 8.

Competition will continue through the morning and into the afternoon and early evening on Friday. The last scheduled match on the 24th will begin at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, matches at FNC Tennis Center will begin again at 8 a.m. Courts are scheduled to be in use through the evening, with the final ones getting underway at 6 p.m. Sunday’s schedule will begin at 8 a.m., with the final match schedule to start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday is set for all championships to be played. The two other satellite facilities being used for the tournament will be Goose Creek and the Country Club of Oxford.

For those that are used to visiting the Coach Howell and Oxford Activity centers, parking spaces will be at a premium during the event. The parking lot located next to the Stone Center will also be utilized by those playing in the tournament.