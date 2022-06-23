Ole Miss Takes on Arkansas in a Winner-Take-All Matchup to Move on to CWS Finals

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT in a winner-take-all matchup to advance to play for the National Championship Series against Oklahoma. The game will be on ESPN 2.

Ole Miss (39-23) looks to bounce back against the Razorbacks with Dylan DeLucia on the mound.

On Wednesday, Arkansas won a 3-2 game over the Rebels after getting out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth. The Rebels plated one run on a base knock by Justin Bench to short.

Arkansas (46-20) will be taking the diamond for the third-straight game in three days. The Razorbacks will give the ball to Connor Noland. Noland last pitched against Stanford on Saturday in a 17-2 win.

This season, Noland has a 3.75 ERA with a 8-5 record. The right-hander has logged 108.0 innings of work, allowed 49 runs (45 earned) with 106 strikeouts to 34 walks.

The winner will advance to the College World Series final against Oklahoma starting on Saturday.