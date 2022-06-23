Velvet Ditch Steak Classic to Put Local Grillers’ Skills to the Test

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

If you believe that you cook the best steak — or pizza — in the land, The Velvet Ditch Steak Classic this weekend is your time to shine.

Organized by Oxonians Steve and Holly Jubera with the Steak Cookoff Association, the event will benefit Family Crisis Services and offer $1,000 to the first-place steak cook-off winner.

The two-day event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Lafayette County Arena and will feature two steak contests, a rice ancillary – that comes with a ticket to the World Food Championship in November, and a tomato ancillary and a free kids’ pizza contest.

Sunday will feature a steak, a rum cocktail, a sausage and an adult pizza contest.

Contestants should arrive by 7 a.m.

To have an even playing field, steaks will be provided to all contestants from Evan’s Meats out of Alabama.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to those placing in the top 10, from $100 to the $1,000 first-place prize.

The event is for the entire family, with a Kids’ Pizza Contest taking place at the same time.

Entry fees for the steak cook-off start at $150 and the kid’s competition is free.

Contestants get two steaks and turn in their best. They are judged on appearance texture doneness taste and overall impression, according to Steve Jubera.

Steak contestants must bring their own grills and supplies for the steaks and ancillaries.

Click here to register for any of the competitions.

For more information, call the Velvet Ditch Steak Classic at 662-715-9122 or email thackermountainbbq@gmail.com.