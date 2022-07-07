Update on Construction Projects at Several Oxford School Campuses

Provided by the OSD

While area children enjoy their summer break, there is a lot going on most Oxford School District campuses.

The former Oxford Elementary School is being transitioned into the district’s new Oxford Early Childhood Center which will house all pre-K classes.

Other schools are shuffling around teachers and classrooms to conform to the new grade changes at several of the schools for the upcoming school year. Kindergarten and first grade will be at Bramlett; second and third graders will be at Della Davidson; fourth and fifth graders will be at Central Elementary and sixth graders will be at Oxford Intermediate.

The changes and growth to the OSD have required the district to undertake several construction projects this summer.

“This is no tiny feat for all those involved,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson in an email. “I want to publicly thank our maintenance crew for their hard work each day to make sure we are ready for students in just a few weeks. Our teachers have had a great “get it done” attitude and have worked hard to make this summer’s move seamless.”

The OSD will communicate any school traffic pattern changes to all parents and staff the week before school starts.

Current OSD construction projects

Bramlett Elementary:

Phase 1 Estimated completion date of Aug. 1 Asphalt repaving is scheduled for July 11 based on current construction progress. It is possible that this could extend into the week of July 18. Site retaining walls complete Sidewalk pours ongoing Curb and gutter ongoing Demolition of existing asphalt ongoing

Phase 2 Clearing on North side to start in upcoming weeks. Currently, the projection is a July 11th start. Clearing to take approximately three weeks, so trying to get as much done as possible during summer to minimize truck traffic when school starts back. Storm structures, retaining walls and grading to continue through August and September. Completion date and new access road projecting October-November completion. Dependent upon storm structure deliveries.



Oxford Early Childhood Center (OECC)

Phase 1 Construction progress ongoing Plumbing fixtures and supply/drain lines relocation complete Wall framing repairs at restrooms have begun Doors, frames and hardware to be installed in next 2 weeks Millwork is scheduled to start week of July 4t Project completion is expected by Aug. 1

Phase 2 City design and approval process Anticipating having the design prepared by November for submission



Playground Projects

OECC Bids received and contractor approved Submittal process underway. Contingent upon approval process, the estimated delivery of equipment by December 2022 and installation January 2023 Bramlett Elem Bids received and contractor approved Submittal process underway Contingent upon the approval process, it is estimated this work will start after the completion of OECC. Central Elem Requires City plan approval Storm calculations to be redone and submitted for City review Timeline pending approval process



OHS Parking

Assessing needs with OSD and working on solutions. Design to be determined.

Signage

OECC: Part of the May 2023 Phase 2 plan Bramlett: To be added to phase 2 site work plan. Conduit going into place but design and bid process not complete OMS: Design and bid process not complete for timeline



Pressbox Repair

Aug. 19 is the planned completion date

To see the full report from Eley, Guild, Hardy Architects, click here.

Staff report