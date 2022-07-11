Tuesday, July 12, 2022
SportsBaseballFeaturedHeadlines

Tim Elko Thanks Ole Miss Fans

0
525

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball captain Tim Elko sent out a thank you message to Rebel Nation for his time on campus.

On Sunday, Elko released a video on Twitter that looked back over highlighted moments in a Rebels uniform.

During his time in Oxford, Elko helped lead Ole Miss to its first ever national championship. This past season, Elko had a .300 batting average, 24 home runs and 75 RBIs throughout all 65 games.

In 2021, he came back from a mid-season torn ACL to lead Ole Miss to its second-straight NCAA Super Regional appearance.

 Elko finished his career at Ole Miss .294 batting average with a total of 46 home runs, 159 RBIs.

Previous articleOle Miss’ Sasha Ratliff Receives SEC Preseason Honors
Next articlePolice Find Vehicle of Missing Ole Miss Student

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles