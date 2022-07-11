Tim Elko Thanks Ole Miss Fans

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball captain Tim Elko sent out a thank you message to Rebel Nation for his time on campus.

On Sunday, Elko released a video on Twitter that looked back over highlighted moments in a Rebels uniform.

Thank you Ole Miss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MmBcpsYC3Q — Tim Elko (@TimElko) July 9, 2022

During his time in Oxford, Elko helped lead Ole Miss to its first ever national championship. This past season, Elko had a .300 batting average, 24 home runs and 75 RBIs throughout all 65 games.

In 2021, he came back from a mid-season torn ACL to lead Ole Miss to its second-straight NCAA Super Regional appearance.

Elko finished his career at Ole Miss .294 batting average with a total of 46 home runs, 159 RBIs.