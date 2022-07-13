Construction Crews Break Ground on Waffle House

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It’s been about a year since the Oxford Planning Commission approved the site plan for a new Waffle House on Ed Perry Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Hall Construction announced that the ground has been broken for the restaurant with photos showing construction equipment digging dirt on the site.

Image via Facebook/Hall Construction

In April 2019, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill used the power of social media, along with law professor David Case, to let the corporation know that the restaurant would be a great addition to the Oxford community.

The Twitter conversation between Tannehill and Case caught the attention of Waffle House corporation who joined in on the fun Tweeting “There’s a steep competition between Oxford and San Antonio for the most passionate city for us…”

In September 2019, Bobby Garner, senior vice president of Waffle House and Ole Miss alumnus of 1978, said Waffle House was “aggressively looking at sites to build a Waffle House location in Oxford.”

In 2019, Waffle House executives announced the restaurant would be built on a lot along Ed Perry Boulevard, north of Commonwealth Boulevard and north of the Malco Oxford Commons, but then changed the site to the northeast corner of the roundabout at Sisk Avenue and Ed Perry Boulevard, adjacent to Highway 7 on the west side.