OPC Introduces New Team Stack App

By John Davis

OPC Communications Director

Starting Aug. 1, members of the Oxford Park Commission will be introducing everyone who enters the athletic facilities located inside the Coach Howell and the Oxford Activity Centers to the Stack Team app. The OPC will be utilizing this free app starting in September to check visitors into the facility for the use of free play and the walking track. This means that those who play Pickleball in the centers, those that play basketball and volleyball during free play hours, and those that use the walking track on a daily basis to create a Membership Card on the app. Our staff will be able to help those that don’t have direct access to an I-Phone or an Android device by creating an account for them on the app inside the Coach Howell Center. An OPC staff administrator can scan visitors into the center. Each account holder will need to upload their photo to create a Membership Card.

When the app is first opened, you will search “Oxford Park Commission” to gain access to your team. Once that has been accomplished, an icon at the bottom of the screen that says Membership Card should be visible. By tapping on that icon, the card will be created and the photo uploaded. Once all of that is done, individuals will need to close the app, open it back up, and go to the top right corner to the settings icon that looks like a wheel. Under Settings list, there will be a Transactions listing that includes Wallet and Scan. The Wallet is where the Membership Card, complete with picture, will be located. A QR code will be located under the picture in the Membership Card section. That will be the code that is scanned for entry into the facility.

Participants of instructional classes such as youth gymnastics, karate, fencing or wrestling or those that have signed up to play a team sport like volleyball or basketball in the fall and winter will not have to scan in each time they enter the Coach Howell Center. This system will only be for those who are not enrolled in a class or activity.