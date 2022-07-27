Kid’s College Welcomes Parents During Open House Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

Kid’s College Daycare celebrated 20 years of serving Lafayette County’s youngest citizens during its Open House Tuesday.

Minnie Cooper, along with her husband, Harold, opened Kid’s College, located on County Road 118 in Abbeville in August 2002.

The daycare/preschool provides care for infants through 5 years old.

On Tuesday, parents were invited to come inside the daycare and spend time speaking to the teachers, review schedules and tour the daycare, including its recent renovation of a new classroom for 4-year-olds.

“Parents are often rushed when they drop their children off, so we wanted them to have some time to really get to know the teachers here and see the classrooms,” Cooper said.

They were treated to to-go dinner plates of freshly cooked fried catfish, chicken tenders, spaghetti and coleslaw. There was also a raffle for two gift baskets.

Minnie Cooper worked at the Mary Cathy Head Start in Oxford for 28 years. She continued to work at Head Start when she first opened Kid’s College for a few years. She has a degree in social work and is a state-licensed social worker.

“Social work and children have always been my passion,” Cooper said.

Kid’s College participates in a subsidized childcare program.

For more information about Kid’s College, call 662- 234-3163 or email kidscoll@bellsouth.net.