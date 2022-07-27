Ole Miss Baseball adds Transfer Portal Players

By Adam Brown

Over the weekend, Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco and his staff picked up the transfer talents of outfielder Ethan Groff and infielder Anthony Calarco to the squad for the 2023 season.

Groff joins the national champion Rebels from Tulane and Calarco brings his talents from Northwestern to Oxford.

This past season with the Green Wave, Groff played in 41 games with 39 starts. As a redshirt sophomore he carried a .404 average with nine home runs, two triples, 15 triples with 35 RBIs. In three seasons at Tulane, Groff finished with a .294 batting average with 15 home runs, 23 doubles and 60 RBIs.

Calarco comes to the SEC after starting 51 games for Northwestern, hitting .325 with a team-high 13 home runs. He led the team with a 1.051 OPS, 48 runs scored, 34 walks, and 54 RBI, all career-highs.

Ole Miss is riding high off its first national championship in program history after sweeping Oklahoma in the finals in Omaha and going 10-1 throughout the NCAA Tournament.

At the beginning of May, the Rebels returned from a series on the road at Arkansas after which they had a 7-14 mark in SEC play and needed to close out the last nine conference games strong with at least a 7-2 record to make the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels took care of business by sweeping Missouri and LSU and taking a mid-week game from No. 11 Southern Miss during the run. On the last weekend of the regular season, Ole Miss hosted Texas A&M and won the game.