MDOT Announces Safety Message Contest Winners

Several new safety messages will soon appear above Mississippi highways aimed at promoting safer driving while invoking a few chuckles.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest Wednesday.

“MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”

MDOT’s traffic safety messages, which are often related to current events or pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel. The safety messages appear on digital message signs on highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. More than 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as driving aggressively, driving distracted, driver impairment or speeding.

The contest ran from June 1 through June 15, and hundreds of entries were submitted. MDOT narrowed them down to the top three.

The winning DMS message comes from Angie Pope of Kosciusko: “A Heavy Foot Will Lead to an Empty Wallet.

Another message in the top three is from Marie Sefco of Brandon: “We Get a Little Bitter When People Litter.”

The final top message is from Daniel Sumrall of Sumrall: “My Car Doesn’t Jiggle or Fold Because I Drive Sober.”

The winning messages will be displayed on DMS boards statewide starting this Friday.

