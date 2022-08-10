Thursday, August 11, 2022
Proud Larry’s Presents A Benefit Night for the Family of Slain Ole Miss Student

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A fundraiser is being held at Proud Larry’s Thursday night to benefit the family of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee who went missing July 8 and is presumed dead.

The “Jayonce´ Benefit Night” will kick off at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 if purchased online before the show or $15 at the door.

All proceeds will be given to the Lee family.

The night will include music, dancing, drag performances and karaoke.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, was arrested on July 22 and charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been recovered. Herrington is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on no bond.

