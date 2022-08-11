Oxford High Student Attends National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine

Oxford High School student, Riley Tkach, recently attended the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine. Photo provided

Oxford High School student, Riley Tkach, recently attended the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine in Los Angeles, California, where he participated in hands-on medical simulations.

Tkach traveled independently to Los Angeles and spent 10 days in lectures and labs on the campus of UCLA.

Tkach was nominated to attend NYLF by OHS biology teacher, Hunter Crane. While in the ninth grade, Tkach received the Biology award and hopes to attend medical school in the future.

Tkach was one of only two students from Mississippi to attend.

“It was an awesome experience,” Tkach said. “Doctors shared their experiences with us and told us about their career paths to becoming a doctor. We practiced on fake bodies and learned about clearing airways. I am still talking to other students who attended.”

Tkach is in the 11th grade and is on the varsity cross country team. In his spare time, he works at The Pinnacle of Oxford caring for residents who need various levels of assisted living and memory care.

Staff report