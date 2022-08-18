Improv Workshops to Focus on ‘Exercising Creative Muscles

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

David James Hamilton, center, is bringing his improv workshops to Lafayette County. Photo by Kechi Captures

Learning to think and improvise on the fly is a skill that can benefit anyone, according to David James Hamilton with Anubis Improv.

Hamilton is partnering with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council to offer Improv Workshops to Lafayette County that are designed to unlock participants’ creative energy. Improv can help increase confidence, and improve public speaking skills and, they’re just a lot of fun.

David James Hamilton

“These workshops are for anyone who wants to add a little joy into their lives,” Hamilton said.

The workshops will begin at the end of September and will consist of four levels, with each level workshop being 8-weeks long.

“You don’t need any prior improv experience,” Hamilton said. “You don’t even have to be funny. You don’t have to be a performer. Improve isn’t about telling jokes. It’s about paying attention and working with others.”

After a career in music and tour management, Hamilton started taking improv classes in 2013 at a theater in his hometown of New Orleans.

“I just fell in love with it,” he said.

A year later, he was teaching improv. From 2014-2018, he was the co-conservatory director and business workshop director at the same theater in New Orleans. He created a curriculum focused on building creativity and connections for actors and businesses and founded his business, Anubis Improv.

He and his wife, Maggie White – an Oxford native – are relocating to Oxford this fall.

“Improv comedy training can help us begin to once again work out those creative ‘muscles’ leading to more confident social interactions, stronger professional and personal relationships, and a regular outlet for joy in our lives,” Hamilton said.

Each 8-week workshop is $235 for YAC members or $250 for nonmembers. The workshops will be held at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena on F.D. Buddy East Parkway.

To see a full schedule of classes visit www.oxfordarts.com.

For more information about Anubis Improv, visit https://anubisimprov.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @anubisimprov.