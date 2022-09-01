Thursday, September 1, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Oxford Asks Rebel Fans to Donate Bottled Water for Jackson on First Game Day

0
331

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Whether you’ll be headed out to the Ole Miss Rebel’s first game Saturday at home against Troy, hanging close to home, or just plan to be out and about, consider donating some bottled water for the folks in Jackson.

The city of Oxford is challenging Rebel fans to bring a case of bottled water to the Coach Howell Activity Center, anytime on Saturday. The water donations can be dropped off in the parking lot at the northwest corner of the facility.

Oxford Police and Fire departments will collect the water and coordinate delivering them to the Jackson area.

The water system in Jackson failed earlier this week leaving almost 200,000 residents without running water. What water is available via the system is considered not safe to consume. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency and Presiden Joe Biden subsequently approved the declaration and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts.

Previous articleTwelve Oaks, Other Subdivisions Want to Fight Proposed Water Rate Hike
Next articleSTATE NEWS: State Leaders Meet to Discuss Solutions for Jackson Water Crisis￼

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles