Introduction to Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Hello, Ole Miss!

I’m Davion Rosenthall, a junior IMC major with a minor in General Business. My specialization is Sports Communication and Promotion and each week I’ll be writing a column about a things that go on around this prestigious campus.

This is my second semester at Ole Miss and I love the environment and the variety of activities and organizations to get involved with! I transferred from Northwest Community College in 2021, so there are times when I feel like I’m fairly new to university life. The transition from community college to a university was a pretty big step for me because there are so many more people here and the classes are so big.

Now that I’m interning with HottyToddy.com, I’ll be writing mainly on sports, but I’ll cover other topics too. Sports plays a big role in my life and it has been that way for as long as I can remember. I always wanted to play a sport at the Division 1 level, but my backup plan was to at least stay around the things that make me happy in life. Sports brings a lot of happiness into my daily life, and I’m looking forward to sharing that happiness with you by writing about Ole Miss has to offer.