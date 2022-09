By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement.

Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley.

At 9:30 a.m., Cory Patterson of Shannon posted on Facebook that he was sorry and didn’t mean to hurt anyone. He ended the post with “goodbye.”

This is a developing story.