AP Test Scores Highest in Oxford High School History

Oxford High School students increased scores on the national Advanced Placement exams in 2022 with 73% of students scoring a 3 or higher, possibly the highest percentage in school history.

In the spring of 2022, Oxford High administered 408 AP exams to 230 students.

The Oxford School District offers a robust selection of 18 Advanced Placement course options at Oxford High School, among the highest in Mississippi.

Students take national AP exams in the spring semester of the course year. AP Exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5. Many U.S. colleges grant credit and/or advanced placement (that means they let you skip the equivalent course once you get to college) for scores of 3 and above.

About the AP Scholar Awards

Every fall, the AP Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams. Oxford High School has the following:

31 AP Scholars – Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

17 AP Scholar with Honor – Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

33 AP Scholar with Distinction -Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Subjects with best scores

AP Biology – 96% of students scored 3 or higher

AP BC Calculus – 93% of students scored 3 or higher

AP Chemistry – 100% of students scored 3 or higher

AP English Literature Composition – 91% of students scored 3 or higher

AP Music Theory – 88% of students scored 3 or higher

AP English Composition – 87% of students scored 3 or higher

To read more about the College Board’s Advancement Placement program, visit apstudents.collegeboard.org

Courtesy of the OSD