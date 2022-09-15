Regents School of Oxford Secures $4.7 Million for New Campus

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A design rendering for the new Regents School of Oxford campus. Images provided by Regents

Regents School of Oxford has raised $4.7 million in donations toward its $6 million goal to build a new school building for its upper-grade classes.

To help raise the remaining money, the school recently announced the launch of its BUILD campaign.

“We are so thankful to those who have come alongside us on this journey to advance Christ’s kingdom and build for the future during our silent phase,” said Jason Wood, Executive Head of School.

Regents started in 2000 with 18 young students in grades three and below. Each year the school added a grade until it had students in grades K-12.

Now the school serves 3K through the 12th grade with 380 students.

Regents School is accredited by Cognia and is a member school of the Association of Classical Christian Schools.

The school is quickly outgrowing its current campus on College Hill Road and earlier this year purchased 18 acres of land just down the road from its current campus, near the Pat Patterson Parkway and College Hill Road roundabout.

Proposed site plan.

The school has a four-phase master campus plan for the school that expands over 20 years.

The first phase, however, will be a 45,000-square-foot building with 14 classrooms to house the sixth through 12th-grade students; a dining hall; a gym and athletic support spaces.

The school hopes to have the building constructed and ready for students by the fall of 2024.

“We really want to build a space where our programs can thrive,” said Executive Director of Development Beth Paul. “Especially since we’re trying to do it from a unique education model of a classical Christian school. Our ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ is to love God, serve others, treasure knowledge, cherish beauty and transform culture. So we want to build a beautiful space that they can learn in as well.”

Phase two will be new athletic fields and spaces. Phase three will be a new building for the younger students in 3K through fifth grade. Phase four will be a fine arts building.

Paul said all four phases are part of a 20 to 25-year plan and about a $30 to $35 million endeavor overall.

But first, the school hopes to provide some much-needed space on its current campus for the lower grades once the new upper-class building is complete.

“It will allow us to spread out a little bit so that the art class doesn’t have to share with a third-grade classroom, and give us some room that we need,” she said.

How You Can Help

For more information on providing support for the Regents BUILD campaign, contact Paul at bpaul@regentsoxford.com or 662-232-1945, ext. 4. Checks, with BUILD written in the memo line, can be mailed to the Regents School of Oxford, 14 County Roadv130, Oxford, MS 38655 or donations can be made at https://www.regentsschoolofoxford.com/capital-campaign.