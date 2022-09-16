LHS Air Force Junior ROTC performs 20th Annual Patriots Day Retreat Ceremony

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette High School Air Force Junior ROTC performed its 20th Annual Patriots Day Retreat Ceremony on Thursday in front of the high school.

The Retreat Ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the end of the day while paying respect to the American flag. Cadets were given their cadet oath by Principal Dr. Glenn Kitchens.

Following, a flag folding ceremony was held that described the 12 folds of the flag in honor of those who have lost their lives while in service to the country.