LHS Air Force Junior ROTC performs 20th Annual Patriots Day Retreat Ceremony

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The Lafayette High School Air Force Junior ROTC performed its 20th Annual Patriots Day Retreat Ceremony on Thursday in front of the high school.
The Retreat Ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the end of the day while paying respect to the American flag. Cadets were given their cadet oath by Principal Dr. Glenn Kitchens.
Following, a flag folding ceremony was held that described the 12 folds of the flag in honor of those who have lost their lives while in service to the country.