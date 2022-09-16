Ole Miss Authentics Launching NIL Merchandise Program

Ole Miss Authentics, the official team store of Ole Miss Athletics, will soon be offering exclusive student-athlete NIL merchandise, including customized Nike jerseys, unique t-shirts and other personalized items across all sports, through the athletics department’s new group licensing agreement with The Brandr Group (TBG).



Ole Miss Authentics, the official online, in-venue and brick and mortar retail merchandise arm of Ole Miss Athletics operated in partnership with Dyehard Fan Supply, will have exclusive NIL merchandise this fall that will offer official replica football jerseys in addition to a broader offering of name and number t-shirts for all athletes who have opted into the general licensing agreement with TBG. As the athletic season progresses, the Official Team Store will continue to expand its offering of NIL products. In addition, Dyehard will be looking for opportunities to integrate NIL engagements with sister company REVELXP, also a partner of Ole Miss Athletics.



“We believe that our NIL efforts with the Official Team Store will bring great value to Ole Miss student-athletes as well as Ole Miss fans,” said Wes Day, CEO of Dyehard Fan Supply. “The NIL merchandise will be inclusive of all student-athletes who have opted into the program, which is highly unique in the space.”



As collegiate sports move through each season, Ole Miss Authentics will continue to collaborate on more opportunities for Ole Miss student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness using official university trademarks and logos.



“We are excited to soon see our official team store provide NIL opportunities for student-athletes and creative new gear for Rebel Nation,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Ole Miss Authentics continues to enhance its shopping experience for fans, and we look forward to seeing this new offering of merchandise, which will financially benefit both our student-athletes and the university. We are committed to helping our student-athletes maximize their brand value, and we hope that teaming up with organizations like TBG can create more and more NIL opportunities.”



The partnership with TBG allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with Ole Miss Athletics’ logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join TBG’s program that will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes with no limit to the athlete’s individual NIL rights. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Kathleen Melvin at TBG.



TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands, TBG also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA and MLB players’ associations in the college space.



Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a significant amount of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for collegiate student-athletes to enjoy those same opportunities. Some examples of group licensing include athlete inclusion in trading card programs, video games, and co-branded jerseys that would include the student-athlete’s name and number along with Ole Miss trademarks and logos.



“We are excited to be partnering with Ole Miss Athletics to develop NIL opportunities for their talented student-athletes,” said Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO. “This group licensing agreement will enable student-athletes to benefit from co-branded opportunities across the Ole Miss merchandising and sponsorship portfolio, while also uncovering new player engagement opportunities for their devoted fans.”



About Ole Miss Authentics

About Dyehard Fan Supply

About The Brandr Group

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics