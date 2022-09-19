Oxford Man Elected to National Exchange Club Board of Directors

Mike Brownlee of Oxford was elected Region 6 Vice President to the National Exchange Club at its national convention in Greenville, S.C., in July.

For the next two years, Brownlee will represent the nearly 1,400 Exchange Club members in the Region, which includes Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and two clubs in Arkansas near the Mississippi River.

“I am honored to represent the Exchange members of Region 6 and to serve the national organization,” he said.

Brownlee has been a member of the Exchange Club since 1998, serving in the Oxford Club as president, board member and treasurer, and in the Mississippi District as a board member and president.

Exchange Clubs provide individuals with opportunities to use their time and talents to benefit their local communities and the country.

Brownlee is a Marine veteran and a retiree of the IRS investigator’s branch.

In addition to the Exchange Club of Oxford, Brownlee has been active in the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, not only serving as a volunteer but also as treasurer and president.

He served as treasurer for many years on the board of Memory Makers: Respite Day Services of Oxford, which offers day care services to those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

Brownlee continues to be an active member of the Marine Corp League of Oxford, serving in multiple positions, including volunteering in the Toys For Tots campaign in both Oxford and Batesville.

Brownlee serves as a member of the board of the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center in Oxford, which works to prevent and bring awareness to child abuse.

He also is a Master Gardener with the Mississippi Extension Service.

Brownlee and his wife, Shirley, have two adult children and one grandchild.

The focus of the Exchange Club of Oxford and the National Exchange Club is Youth, Americanism and Community Service, with the Prevention of Child Abuse as the national project.

The Exchange Club of Oxford meets at noon on the first and third Thursday of the month at the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, 106 Skyline Drive, Oxford.