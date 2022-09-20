Historic Preservation Commission Hears Two Requests to Demolish Two Homes

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Historic Preservation Commission approved a request Monday to demolish a home on Eighth Street and tabled a request to demolish one on 10th Street.

The house on 10th street was built in 1935 and is listed as contributing in the Historic Resources Inventory Survey.

The Oxford Historic Preservation Commission tabled a request to demolish and rebuild this home on 10th Street. Photo via Oxford Planning

The owners had appeared before the Commission in March with plans to renovate the building, including some additions.

However, during renovations, the contractor discovered extensive termite damage. A structural engineer issued a report stating he felt the home should be demolished due to safety concerns.

The owners submitted building plans to replace the home of a 4,200-square foot house that several of the commissioners said wasn’t compatible with the neighborhood.

Several neighbors spoke out against the demolition and the design plans for the new home.

Rather than get a “no” vote from the Commission, Timothy Gardner, the designer representing the owners, asked to table the request to allow him time to speak to the owners about making changes to the design plans for the house rebuild.

The commission voted in favor of tabling the request.

However, a home on South Eighth Street got approved for demolition and the plans of what will be built in its place were also approved.

A request to demolish and rebuilt this house on Eighth Street was approved.

The house is also considered to be a contributing structure.

The owner received permission last month to demolish two outbuildings and make extensive changes to the main building. However, they returned Monday to request the demolition of the main building. The plans for the construction of a new house remained close to what was approved already by the commission.

The home has been used as a duplex. The new designs return the house to a single-family home.

There were no objections filed against the demolition or the new design plans.