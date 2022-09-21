Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives SEC TV Networks, Tip Times

Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its television networks and tipoff times for the 2022-23 SEC slate, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.

The Rebels will be on national television for the entirety of the 18-game conference schedule, with marquee television matchups at in-state rival Mississippi State on Jan. 7 (CBS), at home vs. Auburn on Jan. 10 (ESPN2/ESPNU), at Arkansas on Jan. 21 (ESPN2), at home vs. Kentucky on Jan. 31 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the home finale vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 28 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).

All told, when combining the three known non-conference games at the ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 24-27, Ole Miss will have at least 21 regular season games on national television. The entirety of the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee – will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Ole Miss enters year five under head coach Kermit Davis, and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomoreDaeshun Ruffin. This summer, the Rebels shined in Nassau as part of its foreign trip, where Ole Miss went 3-0 thanks to the superb play of sophomore guard James White, who averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shot 64 percent overall while in The Bahamas.

Ole Miss will also sport eight brand new additions for the 2022-23 campaign. The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Alabama); and Buffalo transfer Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Times and TV assignments for the remaining non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports