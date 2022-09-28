Caffecitos Pouring Positivity

By Teagan McKitrick

IMC Student

Photo taken via Instagram. @Caffecitos.espresso

Caffecitos serves the community of Oxford much more than just espresso. Each visit to Oxford’s Mobile Espresso Bar is greeted with cheerful smiles and the best coffee in town.

Pablo Corona of Oxford, the personality behind Caffecitos, is contagiously happy with every cup he sells. His sunshine on wheels, located on 1801 University Ave., opened this past winter and is soon approaching its first anniversary.

Corona is accompanied in the truck by his partner, Chad Collier, and friend Teresa Adams. The three operate the truck five days a week through countless in-person and mobile pickup orders. Customers can place their orders ahead of time on their website, https://caffecitos.square.site. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the old Armory Pavilion.

This past year, Caffecitos was nominated for countless awards from the Oxford Magazine’s 2022 Best of Oxford edition. With just under a year of business, Caffecitos has gone on to make positive impacts with every serving and greeting.

Caffecitos creates countless beverages, from coffee classics, and signature espresso hot chocolate, to tea, soda and smoothies.

Junior Ole Miss student Megan Dimeo is a customer and big fan of the coffee truck. “I love Caffecitos because not only is their coffee amazing but the workers there are so friendly,” she said. “They always manage to put me in a great mood for the rest of the day.”

You can keep up with the smiles of Caffecitos on Instagram, @caffecitos.espresso. With nearly 2,000 followers, Caffecitos shares snapshots of the friendly faces that visit their truck, paired with their delicious coffee in hand. Corona has continued to spread positivity with each post he has shared on its social media pages. Their feed is flooded with cheerful customers and celebrates the joy of this beautiful town.

