October 2nd at the Mobley-Collins Studio Theatre

The Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies, the Department of Music and Living Music Resource present “hours”, a new and unique music and art experience, at 7 PM on October 2, 2022, in the Mobley-Collins Studio Theatre at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts with a reception to follow.

Cecil Price Walden, a UM alumnus, is the composer of the piece and will also be playing piano. He will be joined by fellow UM alumna Dr. Alice Anne Light, assistant professor of voice at Texas Tech University, who will be singing mezzo-soprano, and Kristy Kristinek from Lubbock, Texas, will be the featured artist. As the audience listens to the music provided by Walden and Light, Kristinek will be painting on blank canvases throughout the duration of the performance.

“This idea was born through feelings of hopelessness, loss, loneliness, and exhaustion. This work is our response to living as young adults in the South in the 21st century: our roots run deep, yet we see that tradition is no longer serving us. We experience this throughout almost every facet of our existence: family, love, sexuality, religion, politics, war, and survival. Many feel the need to reassess who we are and where we are going. This piece endeavors to give voice to this new reality,” says the artists.

"This work reimagines the concept of a song cycle by integrating the creation of visual art into the experience," states Nancy Maria Balach Schuesselin, chair, of the Department of Music.

Staff Report