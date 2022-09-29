Opa! Unique Greek Dining Experience on Oxford’s Square

By Rebecca Johnson

IMC Student

I have dined at Oxford’s newest Greek restaurant, Opa!, located on The Square, and it is a unique dining experience I would highly recommend. Opa! serves Greek dishes, desserts and cocktails in a laid-back but stunning atmosphere.

As I walk into Opa!, it’s that atmosphere that instantly impresses me.

The blue accent walls, gold lanterns and back patio with greenery are subtle but spectacular details for a Greek dining establishment, and they differ from a typical restaurant setting.

You can sit at either of the two bars, one located in front and one in the back of the restaurant, or sit at a table. The two bars keep the area from being overcrowded, which makes the atmosphere feel spacious and relaxed.

I love the patio area because the plants, lighting and open space make it still feel like a unique and sophisticated setting, and you can still enjoy the outdoors.

The menu consists of Greek dishes such as gyros, salads and kabobs, to name a few. My favorite dish is the Hummus Trio appetizer, which comes with traditional, roasted red pepper and basil pesto hummus served with pita bread. Each of the hummus servings has its own flavor, and the appetizer is a perfect way to try them all.

I have also been impressed with the size portions of each dish I’ve ordered as well as the ones I’ve seen ordered by other customers.

Opa! has baklava and sopapitas for dessert, which are options not found at most places. I am looking forward to trying the sopapitas, which is pita bread tossed in honey and cinnamon sugar and then fried.

Several cocktails are available including the famous Opa! Lemonada, a frozen lemonade cocktail that seems to be a fan favorite. Also available are wine, beer and seltzers. The drinks can be ordered at the bars or tables inside and on the patio.

Not only is the food delicious, fresh and served by friendly servers, but the atmosphere makes it a great place to enjoy food or drinks with family and friends.

I have enjoyed every experience I have had at Opa!, and I think you would, too.