The Girl Who Made a Message Out of Her Mess: Eliza Peters, The 2022 Ole Miss Homecoming Queen 

By: Brooks Custer

When results for the University of Mississippi homecoming queen runoff election were read aloud in front of the Ole Miss Lyceum on Sept. 22, Eliza Peters burst into tears. Upon being named this year’s queen, she described the moment as a humbling experience that left her in utter shock, yet feeling incredibly honored.

Peters, who hails from Wisconsin, is involved in numerous campus organizations, including Alpha Omicron Pi (Nu Beta chapter), UMCPH, Ole Miss Columns Society, Ole Miss Athletics, and the Ole Miss Big Event. Running for homecoming queen was a way to give back to the place that made her feel welcome while living so far from home.

“I wanted to make a difference in the lives of others while celebrating my four years here,” Peters said.

Her campaign slogan, “Make a message out of your mess,” signified the positive outlook she carries every day, her love to make a change, and be involved.

“Some days it seems as though our lives are such a mess, but I have found comfort in knowing that the message that comes from our mess is so much better,” Peters said.

Throughout the campaign Peters tried to demonstrate thankfulness while expressing a genuine love for the people who make up the Ole Miss family. She admitted there might be more tears when walking across the field during homecoming festivities because, “this university means everything” to her.

“I will never be able to thank you guys enough, from my campaign managers to the random people who joined the team – every single person and interaction I had over the last three weeks I will cherish forever,” Peters said.

However, this isn’t the last from Eliza Peters. She plans to use her new platform beyond Saturday and she is hopeful for the possibilities ahead. And as for the homecoming dress she’ll wear on Saturday, she wouldn’t let any details slip, so those interested will just have to tune in.