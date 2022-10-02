Annual UM Banking and Finance Symposium Set for Oct. 14

Staff Report

University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is preparing to host its 21st annual Banking and Finance Symposium, which features speakers and panel discussions to educate students, alumni and finance professionals on topics that affect the financial industry.

The event is set for Oct. 14 at the Oxford Conference Center. Registration is $95 and can be completed by clicking here.

“The Banking and Finance Symposium has been an outstanding example of industry and academics coming together to create a value-adding event for professionals and students alike,” said Ken Cyree, dean of the business school. “The symposium has grown tremendously over the years with the last few years having 200-plus attendees.

“The hallmark of the program has been the outstanding speakers, including government officials and policymakers, bank CEOs, industry experts and academics.”

The symposium opens with the second annual Women in Finance breakfast, set for 8 a.m. Oct. 16. The breakfast is free, but attendees must RSVP. Michelle King, president of Bank Director and FinXTech, is the speaker for the breakfast.

Symposium sessions begin at 10 a.m. The keynote speakers for this year’s event are Brad Bolton, chairman of the Independent Community Bankers Association; Marty Mosby, director of bank equity and Strategy for Stifel; and Caitlin Long, CEO and founder of Custodia Bank.

The symposium will be preceded Oct. 13 by the Ole Miss Banking/Finance Golf Tournament at the Ole Miss Golf Course. The format is a four-man scramble starting at noon.

Registration for the tournament is $150 per player, $600 per team, which includes lunch, golf calls and prizes. Check-in and lunch begin at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/OleMissGolf22. For questions or for information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Matt McCraw at 662-234-4591 or mmccraw@trustmark.com.