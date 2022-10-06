Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County

School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began Sept. 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season.

Image via OPC

1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena.

The Oxford Park Commission is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on October 21 and invites families to bring their vehicles with trunks decorated to the Oxford Activity Center parking lot. OPC also encourages businesses are to participate in the festivities.

On Oct. 28, Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular Safestop at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena. This fun, free activity will provide candy and information to children and families in the community.

Explore local parks and trails. Photo provided by Red Window Communications

2. Explore Lafayette County’s numerous parks and trails.

The South Campus Rail Trail, formerly known as “the Whirlpool Trails,” is one of the county’s most beloved outdoor recreation spots. This 5-mile-long round-trip gravel railroad bed makes for an easy walk, jog or bike ride.

Many of Lafayette County’s parks have playgrounds, tracks, gardens, pavilions, grills and picnic areas for you and your loved ones to gather and play. For a full list of parks and facilities, visit the Oxford Park Commission website.

3. Take up a sport with friends and family.

The basketball and tennis courts located at Lafayette County’s various parks are free and open to the public. However, you also may be interested in classes and tournaments hosted by the Oxford Park Commission.

This fall, individuals of all ages can register to play tennis, dodgeball, pickleball and fencing. OPC also is hosting League of Champions tennis for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

For more information or to register for a class, visit the Oxford Park Commission website.

4. Visit the pumpkin patch at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Bring your loved ones to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church to take photos and pick a pumpkin!

St. Peter’s pumpkin patch. File photo

For over three decades, St. Peter’s has hosted its pumpkin patch to raise money for the church’s youth programs. The pumpkins arrived this past weekend.

If you are interested in giving back to the community, consider volunteering to help work the event this fall.

Fall is in full swing and Lafayette County is home to seasonal activities for people of all ages.

Courtesy of the Red Window Communications