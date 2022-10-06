Ole Miss Athletics Launches Partnership with Altius Sports Partners

With the everchanging landscape throughout college athletics and name, image and likeness (NIL), Ole Miss Athletics has teamed up with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to further enhance the school’s NIL programming. ASP will provide Ole Miss with innovative and strategic guidance on policy and initiatives as well as educational support to empower Rebel athletes into the future.



“This partnership with Altius Sports Properties will only continue to enhance our NIL program at Ole Miss,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter . “Their expertise in the NIL space throughout college athletics will be vital in our ability to serve our student-athletes at a high level and continue to provide a premier experience to all of our constituents.”



ASP will develop a roadmap to educate and support Rebel staff, coaches and athletes in the NIL space. This includes ongoing group workshops and one-on-one advisement in areas such as time and opportunity management, contract considerations, personal branding, intellectual property protection, and risk mitigation. This partnership will ensure that Ole Miss athletics utilizes NIL responsibly and permissibly.



Ole Miss Athletics is coming off one of its most successful years ever in 2021-22, earning a program record 20th place finish in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. Ole Miss claimed its first national title in baseball, all while 16 of the Rebels’ 18 varsity sports competed in NCAA postseason play. Throughout the program’s history, men’s and women’s sports have combined for five national team championships, 24 individual trophies and 24 conference titles.



About Altius Sports Partners

Altius Sports Partners (ASP) is a leading NIL launch platform and external innovation department that delivers consulting, strategic planning, compliance support and education to its clients. An official partner of premier collegiate athletic departments and sports properties, ASP provides strategic solutions on topics ranging from NIL to the shifting landscape of employment and media rights within college athletics. ASP currently represents athletics departments at Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, South Carolina, USC, Tennessee, Texas, Villanova, Virginia, and Wisconsin. ASP has also partnered with Women Leaders in College Sports. Providing all stakeholders – athletics departments, coaches, and college athletes – with resources they need to thrive in the new age of college athletics, ASP leverages its deep reservoir of sports business sophistication to help those impacted to prepare and excel. It has built a team of cross-disciplinary leaders to reach higher levels of education, higher access to opportunities and higher standards of excellence.

