Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

The Rebels head into the bye week with an 8-1 record, earning a well-deserved rest before facing a big opponent in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Winning this game would be a program booster and get the Rebels one step closer to making the college football playoffs.

Last week Ole Miss edged out Texas A&M 31-28 in a hard-fought battle to the end. The offense did an exceptional job moving the ball up the field against the Aggies, tallying up a total of 390 yards on the ground. True freshman Quinshun Judkins, who also celebrated his 19th birthday this past Saturday, had a lot to say in the matter by racking up 205 out of the 390 total yards Ole Miss had running the ball. He chipped in a touchdown to go along with it.

Transfer quarterback Jaxon Dart also had a solid day running the ball with 95 yards. Dart

went 13/20 for 140 and 3 touchdowns in the win against A&M. Zach Evans returned back

from a knee injury and looked great finishing with 75 yards on the ground

With the win against the Aggies, Ole Miss improved to a 8-1 on the season and have

a legitimate chance at making the College Football playoffs. With a week to rest, the Rebels resume their season against Alabama on Nov. 12. If you’re not in the stands at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, catch the game at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Go Rebs!