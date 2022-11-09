No Major Issues Reported at Lafayette County Polls

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While some Mississippi towns dealt with some big Election Day issues, including a cyberattack on the Mississippi Sectary of the State’s website, it was fairly smooth sailing in Lafayette County, according to Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby.

“We didn’t have any major issues,” Busby said.

Busby said 40 percent of Lafayette County’s 30K registered voters came out to the polls Tuesday.

“That’s a bigger turnout than we usually have for a mid-term election,” he said Wednesday.

Busby said the most common complaint heard during the day was from residents who hadn’t voted for several years and who moved and went to the wrong precinct Tuesday.

“They were going to the place they voted at eight years ago, but had since moved across town,” he said. “But our poll workers got them in and out pretty quickly. We appreciate everyone’s patience. Everyone was very kind. Very polite and understanding with our staff.”

Voters will head back to the polls on Nov. 29 for a runoff election for the first Lafayette County Court Judge seat. On the ballot will be Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren. The two women had the most votes out of the eight candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.

Fondren garnered the most votes Tuesday, with 2,432 votes, about 20 percent, and Kilpatrick earned 2,160 votes, or close to 18 percent.

“I would like to thank the voters of Lafayette County for taking the opportunity to vote yesterday thereby voicing your opinion about the candidates who will preside over our judicial

systems. Additionally, I would like to thank my opponents and colleagues who ran a gracious

and honorable race,” Fondren said.

“I’m overjoyed to be in this run-off,” Kilpatrick said. “We worked hard to get here. I love serving the people of Lafayette County, and I can’t wait to hit the campaign trail again.”