Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host SEMO

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday as they play host to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss opened the young season with a 72-60 win over Kennesaw State on Monday night. The Rebels were led in scoring by Madison Scott and Angel Baker who both scored 16 points apiece.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad had four players reach double figure scoring by four different Rebels Scott, Baker, Snudda Collins (14) and Destiny Salary (12).

The Rebels defense play held Kennesaw State to shot 3-for-8 behind the three-point line at 37.5 percent.

Southeast Missouri rolls into Oxford 1-0 on the season after a 60-48 win over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (St. Louis) on Monday.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by Kiyley Flowers and Kennedi Watkins who both put up 11 points in the season opener.

SEMO shot fifty percent from beyond the arc on Monday.