UM Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi Recognized as a Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — recently recognized the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter, the second-highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization.

The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and who demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.

The Circle of Excellence program was introduced in 2018. The program recognized 70 chapters this year, including 20 with the Gold distinction. Phi Kappa Phi currently has chapters on more than 325 select campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.

“Our chapters and officers are the foundation of Phi Kappa Phi. We are proud to recognize and celebrate the chapters that exemplify our mission through the Circle of Excellence Awards,” said Society Executive Director and CEO Dr. Bradley R. Newcomer.

The Circle of Excellence Gold honor is given to chapters who scored a 95-99 out of 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. By receiving the Gold distinction, the Ole Miss chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the Society Bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.

“We are pleased to hear that our chapter of Phi Kappa Phi has achieved the Circle of Excellence Gold Award for 2022-2023. Our board takes pride in being able to recognize and promote the academic excellence of our students across all disciplines of higher education,” said chapter president Jeremy Loenneke.

Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Gold distinction receive:

a commendation letter from the Society sent to chapter officers and campus administration

special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website

specially-designed logo for use in chapter communications

a $200 cash award

To learn more about the Circle of Excellence program, please visit www.phikappaphi.org/2023Excellence.