Oxford Salvation Army Holiday Open House Kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Marlee Carpenter and Mary Hannah Meek with Stronger Together Oxford sign people up to volunteer for the Red Kettle Campaign. Photo via Stronger Together Oxford Facebook Photo via Stronger Together Oxford Facebook Photos by Alyssa Schnugg unless otherwise indicated

The Oxford Salvation Army held its Holiday Open House Wednesday, kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign by signing up volunteers while hundreds did some holiday shopping.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill opened the event, thanking volunteers and the Salvation Army. She said the city of Oxford signed up for two days of bell ringing, with employees from various time slots throughout the day.

The store had all of its normal stock of clothing and other items, but also a bunch of Christmas decorations, Christmas sweaters, figurines, holiday kitchenware and more.

Mary Hannah Meek and Marlee Carpenter, from Strong Together Oxford, formerly known as RSVP, signed up volunteers throughout the event.

Bell ringers can sign up for a two-hour time slot, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or can choose to do three or more hours or even all day.

Some organizations reserve a four-hour block, and they assign teams to cover the block. Others sign up for a whole day and do the same.

To sign up to be a bell ringer, click here and then filter by category – fundraising, or call 662-232-2377.