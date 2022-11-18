Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving

With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday.

The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner.

The Student Union Food Court will have some restaurants open from 1 to 6 p.m. including Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Qdoba and McAlister’s.

The following restaurants in Oxford will also be open on Thanksgiving:

Big Bad Breakfast

Blind Pig (open at 5 p.m.)

Boure

Chancellor’s House

City Grocery

Common Ground Coffee

El Charro (lunch only)

Funky’s (open at 1 p.m.)

Guthrie’s

Library Sports Bar

Rooster’s Blues House

Saint Leo (lunch only)

The Coop

Uno Mas (lunch only)

Most fast-food and chain restaurants are open; however, since are privately owned. It’s best to call or check social media for closures on holidays.

Staff report. Visit Oxford contributed.