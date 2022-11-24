Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern



The Rebels are coming off a devastating loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but they remain in the Top 25 of the college football rankings.

Can you say it was because of the cold? Not really, because Ole Miss battled a Top 10 team in Alabama and they did so in dominant fashion. They couldn’t get that win either, but the point is it may have not been because of the weather. It felt like the Rebels couldn’t get in sync on this one, but as they prepare for the highly anticipated matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they are focused on correcting mistakes in in advance of the Egg Bowl.

Quinshon Judkins recently broke Ole Miss football’s single-season rushing record, previously held by the great Kayo Dottley, who had 1,312 yards in the 1949 Ole Miss football season. Judkins currently has 1,385 yards and counting as he has one more regular-season game against the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss has won the last two Egg Bowls, dating back to the 2020 season. A three-peat to keep the Egg Bowl trophy here would do the school and the community of Oxford well, bringing in a lot of excitement. Thanksgiving Day is when the two teams will compete for the trophy. Ole Miss will have a lot of respect to earn back as they look to end the regular season on a good note with a win and the Egg Bowl trophy for the third straight year.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m, and it is going to be a good one. Be sure to watch, whether you’re there in person or streaming it from home.

Go Rebs!