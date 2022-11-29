Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford

As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South.

Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes.

Showers may arrive before noon, then showers and thunderstorms are likely between noon and 1 p.m. Thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon and could be severe.

High temperature should be near 68, with winds from the south around 10 mph producing gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with the potential for up to a half-inch of rainfall.

This evening, showers and thunderstorms are forecasted, mainly before 2 a.m. Some storms could be severe. Lows will be around 40, with winds from 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half-inch are possible.

Staff Report