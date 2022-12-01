Commissioner Caldwell Seeks Local Input on Transportation Issues

Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be holding several town hall-style meetings across north Mississippi.

“Hopefully, these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” Caldwell said. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”

The meetings will be held at various public institutions from Dec. 6 – 8.

In Oxford, the meeting will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at North West Community College in Room 153.

Everyone is invited to attend all of the meetings where Caldwell will be promoting the coordinated and efficient use of all available and future modes of transportation, discussing capabilities and limits of the department and commission, listen to and taking questions from the public.

“We are especially appreciative of our hosts. Our Mississippi colleges, community colleges and universities have always promoted the open exchange of ideas,” Caldwell said. “They are natural partners in economic development that surround the integration of transportation and education.”

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 6

8:00 – 9:00 – NWCC – Desoto (Room 323)

10:30 – 11:30 – NWCC – Senatobia – (Room 102)

1:30 – 2:30 – Coahoma CC (General Classroom)

Wednesday, Dec. 7

8:00 – 9:00 – NECC – Booneville- (General Classroom)

10:00 – 11:00 – ICC – Fulton (General Classroom)

1:30 – 2:30 – NWCC – Oxford (Room 153)

Thursday, Dec.8,

8:00 – 9:00 – MUW- Columbus (Tiered Classroom)

1:30 – 2:30 – Holmes CC – Kosciusko (General Classroom)

For more information contact the Northern District Transportation Commissioner’s office at 662-680-3323.