Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County.

Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days.

Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck, will dodge the rain showers that are currently expected to fall today around 3 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the city of Taylor is holding its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. However, the rain should clear around 10-11 a.m. and give way to sunny skies in time for the parade.

But bring an umbrella, because this is north Mississippi, and weather conditions often change without much notice.

Rain returns Sunday with a 50 percent chance of showers after noon. After a couple of days with highs around 60, the high Sunday is expected to dip to 47 degrees with a low of 40 degrees overnight.

The rain is expected to last throughout the day and into the overnight hours Sunday and continue into Monday – when Oxford has planned for its Christmas parade.

The chance for rain on Monday is currently 70 percent with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and into the evening. Organizers have set the rain date for the parade to happen on Tuesday; however, Tuesday is not looking much better.

There is also a 70 percent chance of rain for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

There has been no announcement from the city of Oxford about the parade as of this morning.

Rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday in the extended forecast from the NWS.

