Philadelphia Community’s Voting Precinct Changed to Fire Station

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Philadephia residents will vote at the fire department in future elections. Photo via LCFD website

Lafayette County residents living in the Philadelphia community will have a new place to vote in upcoming elections – but it’s only a few steps away from their old precinct.

On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to move the Philadelphia community voting precinct from the Philadelphia Community Center at 1303 Highway 30 East to the Lafayette County Fire Department Station 12 located at 1301 Highway 30 East.

District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie said for years the Board thought the Community Center was a county-owned building.

“It had come to my attention that it wasn’t (a county-owned building),” Gillespie said. “We had a building right next door which was a county building so we just moved the precinct next door.”

Philadelphia residents who voted at the Community Center will be sent updated voting precinct information from the Lafayette County Circut Court Clerk’s Office noting the precinct change.

