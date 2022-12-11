Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Grabs Home Victory Against Jacksonville State, 74-54

After a week-long break filled with final exams and study hours, Ole Miss women’s basketball passed its test against Jacksonville State with flying colors in a 74-54 victory at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.



Ole Miss was led by three players in double-digit scoring, with Angel Baker (18), Snudda Collins (17), and Marquesha Davis (12) all in double-figures. This marks the third straight game for Collins with at least 16 points.



Off the glass, Tyia Singleton (11) and Madison Scott (10) both led Ole Miss (8-2, 0-0) in rebounds with double-digit boards. Ole Miss out-rebounded Jacksonville State (3-4, 0-0) by 19 rebounds, grabbing 51 total rebounds from the Gamecocks.



Tyia Singleton and Rita Igbokwe defended the home court, as they recorded a season-high three blocks each.



The game started out hot for Collins, as the first basket of the game came from the sharp-shooter behind the arc. Ole Miss shot 53 percent from the field in the first quarter while holding Jacksonville State to a mere 6-of-22 in field goals. Both Collins and Davis obtained six points each in the first.



The second quarter brought another defensive showdown for Ole Miss, as it forced Jacksonville State to only four baskets and a 26 percent field goal clip. At the half, the Rebels led with a seven-point advantage, 37-30.



The Rebels kept their scoring streak going, making 4-of-5 field goals straight out of the half. Two additional threes from Collins put her in double figures for the sixth time this season and contributed to Ole Miss outscoring Jacksonville State 20-12 in the third quarter.



In the final 10 minutes of play, a made basket by Davis put her in double-figures as the Rebels went on a scoring streak to close out the afternoon against the Gamecocks with a final score of 74-54.



Ole Miss will have a quick turnaround as it prepares to host Jacksonville for its annual Kids Day game on Wednesday at SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for an early 11 a.m. CT tip and will be broadcasted on SECN+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports