Artist for the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Official Artwork Selected

The Double Decker Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary in April and the festival now has its official poster artwork.

Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, Blake Gore’s artwork was chosen as the official artwork by the Double Decker Arts Festival committee among many talented entrants.

Blake Gore

“I love creating art, and I love Oxford. So, creating the official art for Double Decker is a unique honor that couldn’t be closer to my heart,” Gore said.

Although Gore hasn’t considered himself an artist for very long, he first exhibited at the Double Decker Arts Festival in 2019. Since that time, Gore has grown his business to 20-30 shows per year across the country.

But his favorite show?

“Without hesitation, my answer is always Double Decker. Philadelphia, Atlanta and DC all have great art festivals, but there’s just something about Oxford,” Gore said.

Gore grew up in North Mississippi and attended the University of Mississippi. Before he embarked upon his art career, Gore worked as a career coach, learning experience designer and instructor for universities. It was during his time at Vanderbilt University that Gore began drawing miniature artwork using a .15mm pen nib and received a great response from the public.

“The rest is history,” Gore said.

In addition to having his piece as the official artwork that will appear on festival T-shirts, posters and flagpole banners, Gore will also receive an art vendor booth for Saturday’s portion of the festival.

“We had so many great entries for the official artwork and the committee had a difficult time choosing just one. We are excited about working with Blake this year and showcasing his unique art style,” said Lee Ann Stubbs, Double Decker Arts Festival coordinator.

The Double Decker Arts Festival is scheduled for April 28-29, 2023. The official festival poster will be revealed during the Double Decker Arts Festival press conference set for February 2023.

Staff report