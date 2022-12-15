Book Blast Provides Books for Every Bramlett Student

First grader, Devin Toney, led his grade level by raising $895 for Book Blast at Bramlett Elementary School. Kindergarten student, Millie Gowdy, led her grade level by raising $1300 for Book Blast at Bramlett Elementary School.

Bramlett Elementary students participated in the Book Blast program to help build our students’ home libraries.

Due to the generosity of students’ families and friends, 4,315 books will be going into Bramlett home libraries amounting to over $50,000.

“Juice Kiffin” celebrated literacy by making an appearance for the students along with the arrival of the books.

“I love this because every student is going home with 4 books today. Most of our students are going home with even more books than that,” said Bramlett Elementary librarian Connie Robinson.

Books Are Fun has been committed to providing books to thousands of schools, hospitals, and offices across the United States for over 30 years.

Staff report