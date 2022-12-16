Red Window Communications Grows Writing Team

Red Window was founded in 2018 by journalist Lucy Schultze, center. Photo provided

Red Window Communications recently welcomed two new writers to its full-time team in Oxford.

Senior Account Manager Tad Wilkes joined the team in August and was followed shortly after by Meg Oakes, who came on as an account coordinator in late October.

Red Window, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary in January, represents clients in a wide range of fields and industries, including healthcare, private equity, nonprofit, law, construction, real estate, accounting and consumer products.

Tad Wilkes

Wilkes—with a background in journalism, law and the tech industry—and Oakes—with experience in nonprofit communications—both bring valuable perspectives to Red Window’s team.

As senior account manager, Wilkes works closely with clients to execute their communications programs and ensure alignment with their goals, messaging and budgets. A writer and editor, he also creates content for clients and leads media relations efforts.

Prior to joining Red Window, Wilkes spent three years with CoreLogic | FNC, working with large mortgage lenders using the company’s technology platforms. His experience also includes a decade serving as a journalist and editor in the hospitality industry, as well as practicing law in Mississippi and South Carolina.

Meg Oakes

Oakes brings a background in content marketing and nonprofit communications, along with enthusiasm for using her skills to advance clients’ goals. She joins Red Window from Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona in Tucson, where she served as donor communications manager and development coordinator.

Originally from Madison, Oakes went on to complete undergraduate and graduate degrees in creative writing. She earned a master of fine arts from Chapman University in Orange, Calif., and focuses on applying strong storytelling to client programs.

Red Window was founded in 2018 by journalist Lucy Schultze.

Special to Hotty Toddy News