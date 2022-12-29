Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes Auburn into the SJB Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss women’s basketball opens SEC play this evening as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss finished the non-conference slate with an 11-2 record after a 75-55 victory over Temple.

Against Temple six Rebels posted season highs as Angel Baker (5) and Snudda Collins (2) both tied their season-high numbers in assists.

Marquesha Davis tied her season-high by draining two three-pointers for Ole Miss.



Rita Igbokwe (3) and Myah Taylor (5) had a standout night on the free throw line.



Tyia Singleton came out hot for Ole Miss, tying her season-high in blocks (3) while also gaining new season-highs in field goals (7) and points (16).

Junior Madison Scott is currently on a hot streak with three straight games securing double-doubles. Scott put up big numbers against Jacksonville (19 points, 17 rebounds), McNeese (18 points, 10 rebounds), and Temple (16 points, 10 rebounds).

Auburn enters the matchup 10-2 of the season after gaining a win against North Florida, 77-49, for its final non-conference game of the season. In head coach Johnnie Harris’s second season for Auburn, the Tigers are currently riding a seven-game winning streak heading into conference play.



Auburn is second in the SEC in blocks per game (6.5), steals per game (11.7), three point percentage (38.2), and turnovers forced per game (22.42).



Their sharp-shooter, Honesty Scott-Grayson, is second in the conference in three point percentage (25-51, .490). Scott-Grayson leads Auburn from the field, completing 67-of-140 baskets with a .479 average. The guard has led Auburn in scoring in the past seven games.

Tonight’s game will be the 65th time the Rebels have taken on the Tigers. The two teams have been battling back and forth since 1978 with Auburn holding the overall lead 37-27 against Ole Miss.



Ole Miss has taken the victory in the last two games against Auburn. Last season, the Rebels traveled to The Plains and secured their first win at Auburn in the last seven seasons.



The Rebels hold a 14-12 lead when the Tigers come to Oxford. A win on Thursday would give Ole Miss a three-game winning streak against Auburn.