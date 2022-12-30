Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations.

Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.

The New Year’s period will begin at 6 p.m. tonight and end at midnight on Monday.

In the 2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 178 crashes with two fatalities, made 279 DUI arrests, and issued 1,421 citations for occupant restraint violations on Mississippi roadways.

The Oxford Police Department will have its DUI enforcement officers out as well as its downtown district officers will be on the Square.

“We will be looking for impaired driving and making sure everyone has a safe and fun evening,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

There were no fatal wrecks over the New Year’s holiday weekend last year in Oxford or Lafayette County.

