Applications Now Being Accepted for Seat on Oxford School Board

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Oxford is looking for a citizen who wishes to be on the Oxford School Board and make decisions that guide the future of Oxford.

Board Trustee Betsy Smith has served on the OSD Board for five years. Her term will end on March 3.

“We are asking people who are interested in being on the (OSD) board to submit a letter of interest,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill Tuesday during the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting. “We will accept those letters for several weeks then there will be an interview process.”

The new Board member’s term will begin on the first Saturday in March, as per Mississippi Code.

Four of the five members of the OSD Board of Trustees are appointed by the Board of Aldermen. One seat is decided via an election.

Ashley Wilkinson won the election in November for that seat. Her first official board meeting will be on Jan. 23. She will take her Oath of Office at the beginning of the meeting.

Anyone wishing to apply for the School Board position should email their Letter of Interest and a resume to cityhall@oxfordms.net.